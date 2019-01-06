Homicide victim’s family believes he was set up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD homicide detectives are still searching for answers after the first homicides of 2019. Two men were found dead inside a near west side home.

Family members of one of the victims believe they know who’s responsible for their loved one’s death. They say 27-year-old Chris Johnson was one of the men who died inside the home. They believe he may have been set up.

Johnson’s family never thought he would be murdered. They said he was the sweetest guy you’d ever meet. They believe someone took advantage of his kindness and murdered him along with his friend. "When he was 15 years old I interviewed an incident that happened with my son now I’m interviewing his death," Chris Johnson's mom Lachelle Norton said.

On Saturday, something didn’t sit right with Lachelle Norton. “I called him all day yesterday. He wouldn’t answer," Chris Johnson's mom Lachelle Norton said.

Her son Chris Johnson wasn’t picking up her phone calls. She sent her husband to Johnson’s Sharon Avenue home to check on him. She said he was in the process of moving out. "I get to the front door and the front door was unlocked. As soon as I opened the door I noticed the other gentleman laying on the floor," Chris Johnson's dad Brian Norton said.

Brian Norton called 911 and went back in to look for his son but didn’t see him. His wife Lachelle told him the news over the phone. "She was like they said they found 2 bodies. I’m like how did they find two bodies? I mean I’ve been standing out here since 6 o’clock and nobody ever said nothing to me," Brian Norton said.

Police haven’t release a motive or any information about suspects. They do believe both victims were murdered. "I think the friend was in the wrong place wrong time and I think. Oh God that family. I don’t know the family of the other victim, but I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry," Lachelle Norton said.

Lachelle said she has proof someone was trying to set her son up and knows who killed him. "I even took you by your hand and told you I love you, but you know what? Do me a favor? Do me a big favor? Call the detectives and turn yourself in okay? God have mercy on your soul," Lachelle Norton explained.

She finds comfort in scripture. "The Earth is the Lord's, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein. That’s the scripture that stayed in my heart and my mind," Lachelle Norton said.

She knows in the back of her mind her son isn’t coming back physically, but will be next to her spiritually. "He was sweetheart. He would do anything for you. He had a heart of gold. We never die. Only the flesh goes back to the earth. You can’t kill the soul," Lachelle Norton said.

Lachelle says she forgives those responsible for Johnson’s murder. No one has been arrested. Police ask if you have any information on the case to call crime stoppers.