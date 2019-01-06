BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Pet Wellness Clinic raised more than $2,000 for the Humane Society of Boone County as part of its "Peace, Love and Pets" campaign. The clinic gave the check to the humane society on Thursday. The money will go toward food, toys, cleaning supplies and more.
Humane Society of Boone County receives $2,000 donation
