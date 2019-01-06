IN Focus: State leaders reflect on Tyler Trent’s life and legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - State leaders are taking time to reflect on the life and legacy of Tyler Trent, who passed away last week at the age of 20 after battling a rare form of bone cancer.

Trent was a student at Purdue University and was known for his positive outlook in addition to his love for his alma mater.

“The world lost a great Boilermaker in Tyler Trent. Anyone who spent time with him or heard his story in one of the countless national media accounts knows he was a remarkable young man — someone whose record of accomplishment was far longer than most people can accrue in many decades of life," the university said in a statement.

Purdue University President and former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels released this video reflecting on Trent's impact:

Gov. Eric Holcomb also issued a statement upon Tyler's passing:

“Tyler Trent was among the biggest, strongest and wisest people you could ever meet. He reminded us what being good is all about. I’m convinced Tyler was touched by our Lord and guided home every step of the way. Janet and I send our love to the Trent family and remain here for them.”

And on Friday morning, Rep. Susan Brooks honored Tyler in a speech on the House floor: