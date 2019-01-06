INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana House of Representatives is partnering with the Salvation Army to raise money and food for students facing food insecurity. The lawmakers are giving backpacks full of nonperishable goods to students. They also hope to address the 68 hours from Friday to Monday when students aren't fed in school. You can donate money or backpacks with nonperishable food through March 6.
Indiana lawmakers partner with Salvation Army
