Man critical after being struck by vehicle Saturday in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man is in critical condition at Methodist after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Franklin.

Corbin Barber, 63, was struck after attempting to cross US 31 eastbound towards a Burger King. He was struck by a vehicle going southbound.

Police say Barber was wearing dark clothing at the time and is partially blind.

The driver was taken for a blood draw and police believe no alcohol or drugs played a factor. The investigation is ongoing.