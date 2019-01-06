× Pleasant end to the weekend; Tracking rain, wind and colder air this week

Areas of fog have developed overnight and it is thick in isolated locations across central Indiana. Dense fog appeared in Muncie, Columbus and Terre Haute with the visibility dropping near a quarter of a mile at 7 AM. Patchy fog will be possible during the predawn hours and the visibility should improve as the sun rises. Freezing fog is possible for the towns with temperatures at or below 32 degrees.

The day will start bright, but a cloud deck off to our west will move into Indiana later today. Skies will become partly sunny this afternoon and they will turn overcast tonight. The increasing clouds and light northerly wind will result in cooler temperatures this Sunday. Indianapolis climbed to 52 degrees on Saturday. Today, highs will rise near 47 degrees, which is still unseasonably warm for early January!

Kids waiting at the bus stop Monday morning should be good to go, but they will want to have a rain jacket or umbrella for the trip back home! Our next wave of steady rainfall arrives midday Monday. The system will not only bring rain, but windy conditions and mild air! Southerly winds may gust near 35 MPH Monday afternoon as temperature soar into the upper 50s.

Two cold fronts will travel over the state early in the work week. The first surface boundary will move over us Monday evening with the second one arriving on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop a bit on Tuesday and even more by Wednesday! A more seasonal weather pattern sets up midweek with highs in the mid-30s.