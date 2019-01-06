× Ryan Diem to host second annual “Strike Out Cancer” fundraiser for pediatric cancer research

Colts Super Bowl Champion Ryan Diem is partnering with Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital for the second annual “Strike Out Cancer” charity bowling event, which will raise money for pediatric cancer research. Diem spent his entire 11-year NFL career in Indianapolis and credits his head coach for instilling in his players the value of community involvement.

“That all started with Coach Dungy really laying that foundation of getting involved in the community but Julie, my wife, and I found a cause that we really wanted to get behind, and that’s pediatric cancer,” the former offensive lineman said. “And its just an awful, awful deal for the kids, for the families, for everyone involved.”

The site of the event is Woodland Bowl on Indy’s north side. “Strike Out Cancer” is Saturday, January 26th, the weekend ahead of the Super Bowl. It begins at 6pm and up to six people can compete per lane.

“We are doing another benefit for pediatric cancer research through Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital,” Diem explained. “Last year, we raised about $78,000 for research at the hospital and we are shooting big this year. We want to get over $100,000. And anyone can come and sign up and join us. You’ll get dinner, drinks, gift bag, good times, we will have a lot of fun and it’s all for a great cause.”

In addition to discussing the event, Diem was excited to talk about the Colts advancing to the AFC Divisional Round to face the Chiefs in Kansas City. Diem made two Super Bowl appearances in his Colts tenure and said it’s clear what is making the difference in this Colts team.

“They have bought in to Frank Reich and I would too, I love what I see out of him I love listening to him speak in interviews,” Diem added. “He is the kind of leader that I think this group needed and he has got them bought in. Every single player is on board and they are all clicking on the same cylinder and they’re running. So it’s been really neat to see the growth and maturity happen really quickly.”