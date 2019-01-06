× Two-year-old dies in Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON,IN –A 2-year-old boy died early Sunday in a Bloomington house fire.

Monroe County Coroner, Joani Shields along with the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the fire fatality that occurred at a home on Tyler Lane on the west side of Bloomington.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death as well as the child’s identity will be performed in Terre Haute on Monday.

No other information is being released by officials at this time.