Behind the Badge: IMPD officer uses ‘power of positivity’ to make a difference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. -The motto of police officers for has always been "Protect and Serve." But for IMPD officer Robyn Frazier, "Protect and Serve" is more than a motto...It's a calling.

Frazier is a three-year veteran of the department and currently patrols an area of North District that includes Broad Ripple. Out on the street, she says she likes to take the approach of community policing believing that if she can’t help make someone’s day better, she's done her job.

"If I was to call the police and I needed help, I wouldn’t want somebody to come up and be a jerk to me. I'd want them to be as helpful as possible," she said.

Like any member of law enforcement, Officer Frazier's day is often unpredictable.

But during the time that FOX59 cameras followed Frazier, she displayed her penchant for community policing time and again, including during an interaction with a man she once had to arrest, and now checks in on regularly to make sure he's doing well.

"I just don’t want him to remember me only as the officer who arrested him for what he did. That's not who he is. He could be more than that, and maybe in the end I can get to know him as an upstanding citizen in my community," she said.

At the end of each day, Frazier says her only goal is to make a difference in her community. Sometimes that comes in the form of making an arrest and enforcing laws, sometimes that comes in the form of helping people out of bad situations, sometimes is simply letting people know she's there for them.

She says either way, that's the job...and she loves it.

”I will hold up this badge and wear it with pride because it is a part of who I am. And that’s pretty much it I guess," she said.