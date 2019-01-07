× City-County Council approves proposal that will further restrict free parking hours in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The City-County Council has approved a proposal that will further restrict the amount of hours drivers can park for free in downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple.

Councilors passed Proposal 448 by a vote of 21-3 on Monday.

Currently, you have to pay a parking meter from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and you can park for free on Sundays.

Under the new legislation, you will now have to pay a parking meter from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parking will remain free on Sundays.

The city says it plans to use the increase in funds to address panhandling and homelessness in the downtown area. The money will also be used to allow the Department of Public Works to expand street sweeping efforts.

The new hours are expected to take effect as soon as the city can change the signs on the meters.