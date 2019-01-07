× Community remembers inspirational life of Tyler Trent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tyler Trent, the Purdue super fan who inspired people across the nation with his positive outlook, is being laid to rest Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old died on New Year’s Day after a long battle with bone cancer.

The service was held at College Park Church on the north side. Following the funeral, there will be a reception for guests to share their stories with one another.

Over the past several months, Hoosiers and sports fans across the world truly rallied around Trent.

His story gained national attention following Purdue’s upset over Ohio State in October.

After the game, teams across different professional leagues reached out to him. Trent even got the chance to co-host on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, fulfilling his dream of becoming a sports analyst.

Among the many speakers were Gov. Holcomb, IndyStar’s Gregg Doyel and Purdue Quarterback David Blough.

Before his passing, Trent partnered with the Riley Children’s Foundation to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research. You can donate to the endowment at Rileykids.org/tyler.

You can also pre-order Trent’s autobiography to help his family reach his goal of raising more than $1,000,000 for cancer research. “The Upset” showcases what being #TylerStrong is all about.