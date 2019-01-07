× Florida man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill family member of Tyler Trent

DELTONA, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested Monday after authorities say he used Facebook to threaten to kill a family member of Tyler Trent, the Purdue super fan and activist who recently died following a long cancer battle.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old John Matthew Pinkham of Deltona wrote multiple posts using the alias “Julie Homan” on Trent’s Facebook page following the news of his passing.

The sheriff’s office says the posts included threats of violence at a celebration life scheduled for Tuesday:

“funerals coming and I will appear like the reaper,” said one threat in part.

Pinkham was taken into custody at this home around 3:15 p.m., transported to the county jail for questioning and then charged with making written threats to kill or injure, a felony charge carrying a bond of $10,000.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department worked with the Florida sheriff’s on the investigation.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to Mr. Trent’s loved ones and its thanks to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department for their hard work on behalf of Mr. Trent’s family,” said the sheriff’s office. “After Pinkham’s arrest this afternoon, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood encouraged Volusia residents to join him in donating to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue.”

Trent will be laid to rest on Tuesday.