Indiana DNR seizes 20 sets of deer antlers, guns in poaching investigation that spanned 2 years

MILFORD, Ind. – Indiana DNR seized two sets of deer antlers, multiple guns and drugs following a two-year poaching investigation.

Milford man Terry Howard, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, perjury, theft, illegal possession of whitetail deer, and taking of whitetail deer by artificial light.

Kosciusko deputies were dispatched to his home on January 2 regarding a violation of a protective order. Howard attempted to flee by driving his truck across a field, but officers caught up with him.

While he was being held at the Kosciusko County Jail, conservation officers executed search warrants related to poaching. Nearly 20 sets of deer antlers, multiple firearms, and miscellaneous drug evidence were found.

A K-9 unit also found a 12-gauge shotgun with an attached scope that police believe he used while poaching deer.

During a final search warrant, a stolen handgun and a deer skull were located.

Police believe Howard was poaching deer in the night since 2016.