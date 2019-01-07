× Middle-schoolers in Carmel Clay will have new bus schedule Tuesday

CARMEL, Ind.– Due to a shortage of bus drivers, the Carmel Clay School District will change the pick up and drop off schedules of some 500 middle-schoolers Tuesday.

“One driver will pick up kids in the closest proximity to the school, drop those kids off a little early and go back out and get another route of kids pretty close to the school,” said Superintendent Michael Beresford.

At Clay and Carmel Middle Schools, some youngsters will be picked up ten minutes early and dropped off at home ten minutes later in order to accommodate the shortage of drivers and the necessity of some buses running double routes.

“There’s some routes where there’s a high concentration of students real close to the school so you take that route and go get those kids a little bit early and the you drop them off at the school where there they’re supervised by staff and then that bus driver goes back out again maybe to the next closest route that has the most kids and they’ll go and fill another bus full,” said Beresford.

The double routing is necessary because the district has only 180 drivers to fill 190 slots, leaving some children late for pick up or drop off as it is due to shortages caused by regular absenteeism.

Carmel Clay officials have beefed up their hiring process and will train drivers and help them attain their commercial driving licenses.

Prospective bus drivers must be at least 21 years old with a clean driving record.

Drivers make a little more than $100 per day to work a pair of split 90-minute long sessions.

Parents have been advised through the School Messenger system and the Parent Power School Portal if their children are affected by the changes.