New all-natural dog groomer opens in Noblesville

Posted 8:26 AM, January 7, 2019, by

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Get your dog's coat groomed, ears cleaned, and paws moisturized at the newest dog groomer in Hamilton County. Sherman visited Puptown Girl Grooming to check out their all-natural approach to pet care.