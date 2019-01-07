NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Get your dog's coat groomed, ears cleaned, and paws moisturized at the newest dog groomer in Hamilton County. Sherman visited Puptown Girl Grooming to check out their all-natural approach to pet care.
New all-natural dog groomer opens in Noblesville
