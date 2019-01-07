Get ready to see this fresh, vibrant hue in fashion, makeup, home decor and more. Pantone selected Living Coral as its 2019 "color of the year." Merle Norman's Lori Boykin and Owner of "Style Riot" Laura Walters show us how to work it into your wardrobe and makeup.
Pantone Color and Style
Pantone thinks 'living coral' will be your shade in 2019
