Pantone Color and Style

Posted 10:35 AM, January 7, 2019

Get ready to see this fresh, vibrant hue in fashion, makeup, home decor and more. Pantone selected Living Coral as its 2019 "color of the year." Merle Norman's Lori Boykin and Owner of "Style Riot" Laura Walters show us how to work it into your wardrobe and makeup.