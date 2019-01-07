Warmest start to a new year in 12 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARM STREAK(S) CONTINUE

Some rare air for the opening week of January. January 2019 has produced four 50°+ days (consecutive) and most to start a year in 12 years (2007). The streak reaches 27 straight days above normal Monday with a high of 55-degrees, the normal high for March 23rd.

It is a impressive change - The average of 38.4° 2019 vs. 3.2° 2018 makes this January over 35-degrees warmer than last January to date and ranks warmest start since 2007's 42.9°. You may recall, last year was the COLDEST opening week on record for Indianapolis. Let's call it a make good by Mother Nature for last year.

We had a peak wind gust to 38 mph in Indianapolis Monday just after 2 pm and winds are still gusting over 30 mph 4:30 pm. The winds carry unseasonably mild air with them bringing temps up from same time Sunday. The rest of the night will be unseasonably mild with colder air beginning to filter in toward sunrise.

Colder temperatures are in the forecast this week and it will take on a more seasonal chill. Real arctic air is still on hold for now.