Windy and warm with rain on the way! Colder shift by midweek…

A dry start to your Monday, as temperatures remain mild out-the-door and roads look great! And this is coming off an incredible weekend here in Indiana. Although showers are on the way, the bulk of it not to arrive until the afternoon and evening. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will return to the middle to upper 50's on gusty, southwest winds. This will make for a slower evening rush hour, while rain falls steadily in spots. Rainfall totals will average around 1/4" in most spots and last through the evening hours.

Falling temperatures are expected for your Tuesday, as winds remain quite gusty! Eventually temperatures will drop into the lower 40's by the afternoon and a few spotty showers could develop as cold air advection works across the state. This will bring a pattern shift to colder, more winter-like feel by midweek.

Light snow could be in the mix this weekend and will be watched in the days ahead. Obviously, we are long overdue for some snow, so look for additional updates, as to if this indeed holds together!