× Alabama postpones Bankers Life show due to health issues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Iconic country rock band Alabama is postponing their upcoming concert in the Circle City.

The show, originally scheduled for Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, is postponed due to lead singer Randy Owen having severe back spasms.

The venue says management is quickly working to have a new concert date soon.

The show is part of the band’s 50th anniversary tour.