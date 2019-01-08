× ALDI holding Greenwood hiring event Wednesday for warehouse workers

GREENWOOD, Ind. – As part of an effort to create 25,000 jobs by the end of 2022, ALDI is holding a hiring event Wednesday to employ more warehouse workers.

The event will be held at the ALDI Warehouse, located at 486 E. Stop 18 Rd. in Greenwood.

There will be two sessions; one from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. and another from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Warehouse associates start at $15.50 per hour.

Here are the requirements for the role:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (first shift) or 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. (third shift) Monday – Sunday

Warehouse experience not required

Ability to consistently lift 20-25 pounds, ability to lift 45 pounds

ALDI operates more than 1,800 stores in 35 states and is in the middle of an accelerated expansion plan to increase its store count to 2,500 in the coming years.