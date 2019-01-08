Hoosiers react to border wall and shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- With uncertainty ahead as to just how this shutdown will end, and what kind of border barrier, if any, will come about, Hoosiers are sounding off.

Not surprisingly, we found strong opinions on both sides of the aisle; and one political expert who says the only productive way out of this is a compromise.

The president made his case for the border wall, which is the flashpoint of the shutdown, Tuesday night. People we talked to say regardless, some kind of a fix needs to be found.

“I think they need to pass a bill to go ahead and keep the government open and work out the ins and outs of border security,” said Indianapolis resident Justin Laster.

“We’re just not where we need to be,” said Arianna Laurie, who also lives in Indianapolis.

Opinions on both sides of the matter were strong, not surprisingly.

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous all the lies that are being tossed around,” said Chris Pappas, who opposes the President’s efforts, “it’s clearly not a lot of truth at all.”

Others took a different view.

“Sometimes you got to go through a little pain to get it right,” said Les Anderson, who said he supports the effort to build a border wall.

With both the president and his opponents digging in for the long haul, University of Indianapolis political science professor Dr. Laura Wilson said a clear path out is tough to gauge.

“This is the ultimate political standoff because it’s hard to see a compromise,” said Wilson.

With hundreds of thousands of federal workers impacted, some are hoping the shutdown ends soon.

“I’m hoping, but I’m not going to get my hopes too high up,” said Laurie.

Others say the blame lies on everyone involved.

“Too much stubbornness and too many egos on both sides,” said Anderson.

And whatever way this ends, Wilson said don’t expect one winner who takes all.

“I don’t think this will result in a full wall as the president envisions it, but it’s probably not going to result in a policy the democrats want either,” said Wilson, “it has to be a compromise.”

Wilson also says this shows how much political capital the president is willing to spend on an issue he campaigned on; especially as we are in the first days of a two year period of divided government.