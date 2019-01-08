× Indy police ask community to help find missing deaf woman with dementia, diabetes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police want your help finding a missing woman who they say suffers from dementia, diabetes and who is deaf.

Officers believe 71-year-old Maggie Deslauriers walked away from her home in the 4100 block of Brown Road on Tuesday. She lives in the northeast side home with her daughter Kimberly Buntin.

Police say Deslauriers has threatened suicide in the past (wanting to jump off of a bridge). She reportedly called her case manager Tuesday morning and left a message that indicated she was upset, which made the case worker believe she is suicidal.

Deslauriers is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Deslauriers’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 317-327-3811 or her daughter at 317-658-2618. If located, police ask to assess her mental state.