IPS students welcome third-grader back to school after kidney transplant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis third-grader received a special welcome back to school on Tuesday -- less than three months after receiving a kidney transplant.

Students lined the hallways at James A. Garfield School 31 to greet Anthony Doss.

Doss has been on the waiting list since birth and received a new kidney the day after his 9th birthday in October.

Doctors finally cleared Doss to return to school, which was great news for both Doss and his mom, Johna Hammontree.

"He's here with his friends," she said. "That's all he wanted -- to be here with his friends and the people he's been here with since kindergarten. This is where he's happy at."

In his absence, Riley Children's Health provided a stuffed bear to take the third-grader's place during the school day.

Students carried it to each class every day since his transplant surgery.