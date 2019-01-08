Lafayette police officer injured in accidental shooting by fellow officer

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– A police officer was shot in Lafayette Tuesday.

The shooting took place on North 9th Street between Union and Salem Streets before 11 a.m. Indiana State Police sources say the officer was accidentally shot by another officer.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear at this time.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Matt Gard said the officer is still alive and recovering.

Police say there is no active threat to the public.