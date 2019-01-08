× Needler’s Fresh Market in Geist to close at end of January

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Needler’s Fresh Market in Geist will close its doors for good at the end of January.

The company that manages the store, Fresh Encounter Inc., announced the closure on Tuesday, saying that it was in an unprofitable mode.

“While we seek and relish opportunities for calculated, favorable growth, we must at times make some of the more difficult decisions for the success of the company as a whole,” states Michael Needler Jr., President and CEO. “Unfortunately, these decisions at times include closing stores that are in an unprofitable mode with limited or no viability for the longer term. However, this change will allow us to continue to deliver on our promise of providing the consumer a local, neighborhood grocery with exceptional service at our other locations.”

Needler’s Fresh Market operates 11 other store locations in Ohio and Indiana, including three around the greater Indianapolis area.

“Know that we will work respectfully with the impacted associates in the days ahead to ensure as smooth a transition as possible, with some opportunities available in our other store locations,” said Needler. “We will continue to remain steadfast to our mission of delighting our customers, nourishing communities and inspiring pride in our team.”

Fresh Encounter Inc. says the store, which is located on Fox Road in Indianapolis, will offer 30 percent closeout pricing beginning Jan. 17.