New cupcake shop offers unique flavors

Posted 8:37 AM, January 8, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- How does french toast and caramel latte cupcakes sound for breakfast? They're a few of the unique flavors offered at a new cupcake shop downtown. Sherman visited Simply Divine Cupcakes inside City Market to have a taste.