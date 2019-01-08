INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- How does french toast and caramel latte cupcakes sound for breakfast? They're a few of the unique flavors offered at a new cupcake shop downtown. Sherman visited Simply Divine Cupcakes inside City Market to have a taste.
New cupcake shop offers unique flavors
