× Pacers beat Cavs 123-115 on the road

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Less than a month after struggling Cleveland snapped the Pacers seven-game winning streak on a tip-in at the buzzer at Bankers Life, Indiana repaid the favor on the road. A balanced effort led the Pacers to a 123-115 victory over the Cavs in game three of a five game eastern road swing.

Thaddeus Young led the way, matching a season high 26 points while Bojan Bogdanovic put in 23 more, and all-star Victor Oladipo posted 17.

They didn’t make it easy on themselves, ripping out to a stunning 38-16 first quarter lead, then seeing a game-high 26 point edge whittled down to 5 behind the hot shooting of Cav reserve Jordan Clarkson’s 26 points.

The Pacers shut the door on an Oladipo triple with just over a minute to go, and the Pacers move to 27-13 with their 13th road victory of the season. It gets tougher with a visit to Boston Wednesday night.