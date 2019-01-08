Take a look at this: Man caught on doorbell cam licking doorbell

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

Residents are reeling after a man was caught on camera licking a California family’s doorbell.

It’s reminiscent of Adam Sandler’s intercom shenanigans in Happy Gilmore, but police say this is no laughing matter.

They say the suspect spent three hours licking the doorbell and milling around the family’s yard.

A security camera captured the incident and notified the owners, who were out of town.

Authorities say the footage helped them identify the suspect. They are still looking for the man, but say he could face a number of charges.

—

A Kentucky taxi crashed into a home in the Louisville area, after a passenger was caught on camera hitting the driver with a bottle.

Video shows the man get into the taxi holding a liquor bottle. Moments later, seemingly unprovoked, he hits the driver over the head.

The driver blacked out and the taxi veered into oncoming traffic, crashing into a home.

The driver’s boss says they didn’t know what had happened until they saw the video.

“We were able to see what happened and make it right.”

The suspect, a homeless man identified as Brian Moss, was later tracked down and arrested. He’s now facing multiple charges.