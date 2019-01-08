Winter comes roaring back, coldest air in a month arrives Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING FLING ENDING

You know we are on borrowed time, right? A cold turn is underway.

The 50-degree string of days reaches 5 straight Tuesday - the LONGEST 50° plus streak for early January in 21 years (1998 6 straight days). The coldest air in one month arrives behind these gusty winds. Brace for the cold, it will sting early morning.

An imbalance in the atmosphere is what is behind these winds. The unseasonably warm weather and the transition to a more seasonal chill creates the imbalance and Mother Nature's trying to even things out. Air rushing into low pressure and flowing out from a cold high pressure create the large wind field. Eventually as the colder air arrives and the center of the the high pressure nears these winds will subside.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 8 pm but even after it expires it will remain brisk overnight and through Wednesday.

Temperatures will steadily fall through the night and settle in the low/middle 20s by daybreak. With winds remaining brisk - brace for a wind chill near 10-degrees. It will feel over 45-degrees colder than Tuesday morning by daybreak Wednesday morning.

RENEWED COLD COULD BRING SOME SNOW

The cold is a more seasonal one for the rest of the week but it looks dry through Friday night. With a snow chance coming this weekend, the snow drought here in central Indiana is still top of mind. The deficit is now over 9" below normal and ranks as the 4th least snowiest on record through January 8th.

Speculation as to snowfall and the possibility of it sticking continues for the upcoming weekend. Off overnight computer models, snow, or a combination of rain and snow could fall prior to the Colts playoff game Friday. At this distance there is a chance of some accumulation In Kansas City. If planning to travel into Missouri be sure to check for further updates.

A broad area of snow and or wintry precipitation is then expected to spread into central Indiana before sunrise Saturday. It is still to early for snowfall projections at this time. Amounts and timing will be firmed up in the days ahead. A lot can and will change in the next 5 days. Stay tuned!