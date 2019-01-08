Winter on its way back, windy today, too; Saturday snow still in play!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts

Enjoy a warm start out-the-door with readings in the 50's, nearly 30° above the seasonal morning low! Impressive for early January!!! Expect a few showers to be around this morning and, at times, through the day, as temperatures begin to slide downward by 1:00pm. The combination of a frontal passage and falling temperatures will create a tight wind gradient. Thus, a WIND ADVISORY starts at noon today and will last through 8:00pm, with gusts nearing 45 mph. A colder evening rush hour should be expected with only a few showers.

Even colder air this evening could create a few flurries, as wind chills drop into the single digits by early tomorrow morning. Winter is back tomorrow and the run of mild air will finally come to an end.

Snow chances remain in the forecast for Saturday but still early in the game. Early indications of a southern storm coming in on Saturday could put down a few inches for PARTS of the state. Look for more updates in the days ahead.