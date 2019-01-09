× Abortion ban, revenge porn proposals filed by Indiana lawmakers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been a busy state legislative session so far with Indiana lawmakers filing a variety of bills in the Statehouse.

A lawmaker, for the third year in a row, has filed a bill to ban abortions in the Hoosier State.

State Rep. Curt Nisly’s bill states that once an egg is fertilized, it’s considered a “human being” under the state’s criminal code, making it illegal to get an abortion.

“What has happened here since the first time I filed is we’re seeing a lot of interest in this here in Indiana, but also around the country,” Nisly told the Indy Star. “This idea is definitively going mainstream here.”

House Speaker Brian Bosma has had reservations in the past about similar proposals. He argued the proposed law would just get tangled up in the courts.

A first-time bill introduced in the Statehouse would give revenge porn victims their first legal remedy in Indiana to sue for damages.

Senate Bill 192, sponsored by Sen. Mike Bohacek, would allow victims to sue for $10,000 or actual damages, whichever is more, when someone displays or distributes their intimate image without consent.

Currently, victims have little recourse under state law, and recent attempts to make revenge porn a crime haven’t gotten very far.