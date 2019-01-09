Brisk, blustery day underway as winter returns; snow potential remains for weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

A tough start this morning, as temperatures are running nearly 30° colder, while wind chills have dropped into the lower teens! Winter's cold is back and not budging for at least the next 7 days(or more). Lake-effect snow showers have also kicked up across the northern 1/3 of the state and should remain confined to our northern fringe counties. Locally, a mix of sun and clouds will be expected and brisk winds all day. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 30's and mark the first day below average in nearly a month!

More cold and sunshine should last through Friday afternoon before snow chances rise on Saturday! Models remain consistent in at least some snow falling and sticking. How much? Well, that depends on how much moisture will be available, lift, track and of course how cold it will be. This "storm" hasn't even reached the coast of California yet, so still some time to work the numbers and timing out! What we know as of now: