No more over- or under-cooked eggs, and no more hard-to-peel shells. The Perfect Egg Maker promises to give you picture perfect eggs every time, no matter how you like them. Sherman put it to the test to see if it really works.
Does it work: Perfect Egg Maker
-
Add some flavor to your holiday appetizers
-
‘Fart on Demand’ is now a feature in Tesla vehicles
-
Red Velvet ‘Cauldron Cookies’ are a scary good Halloween treat!
-
Geraldine’s Supper Club & Lounge offers throwback experience overflowing with class
-
Egg-throwing prank leads to deadly crash, murder charge against teen
-
-
Macaulay Culkin is ‘Home Alone’ again, recreating classic scenes in Google commercial
-
New Castle leadership looking for more permanent pothole fix
-
CDC says don’t eat raw cookie dough (even though it’s delicious)
-
Asian tick that clones itself could spread fast and far in the US, study says
-
McDonald’s adds first new breakfast sandwich in 5 years
-
-
Dad makes sure flight attendant daughter doesn’t spend holidays alone by flying with her
-
Tony Dungy on Colts’ defense: It reminds me of us getting started in 2002
-
Health officials recall lead-tainted curry powder, contaminated meat sold in Indiana