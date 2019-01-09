Driver plows through Muncie great grandmother’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. - A Muncie man lead police on a high-speed chase and ended up crashing into a home.

Wooden posts, pieces of plywood and piles of bricks are now outside 81-year-old Loretta’s south side home.

“It was bad. It was really bad. I hope I never have to go through that again,” said Loretta.

Sunday evening, Loretta was getting ready to settle in and watch the Pacers game in her living room. She tells FOX59 she was about to head to her bedroom but instead of rushing, she paused for a bit. Those few minutes may have made a big difference.

“Ka-Doom! I mean this house shook. I’m shaking. I’ve never heard anything that loud. This whole house seemed like it was shaking. I said, oh Lord,” said Loretta.

According to Muncie police, officers tried pulling over 33-year-old Brion Sharp. Officers say Sharp lied about who he was and then took off speeding, blowing through stop signs. The chase ended when the SUV plowed through a fence and smashed straight into Loretta’s bedroom wall.

“The doorbell was ringing and there was a policeman out there. They kept saying ‘are you alright? are you okay?’ I said I think so. I was pretty shaken up,” said Loretta.

This great-grandmother is just grateful that no one was on this sidewalk when the crash happened and that someone was watching over her.

“The good Lord knows, he brings you in and he knows when you’re going out. It wasn’t my time then,” said Loretta.

Sharp is facing a long list of charges including leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and identity deception.