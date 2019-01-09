Flu fallacies and ways to protect yourself during flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in the middle of flu season with the CDC reporting a spike in activity and you can see just how the cases have grown in the past few weeks. The map filling in with more and more red. Here in Indiana we have had three deaths associated with the virus. I've been getting questions about what works best to fight the illness so today we are talking about remedies and flu fallacies. Nyla Fleming is a Nurse Practitioner with Community Health Network who actually got the flu shot last year and got the flu!

Symptoms:

fever

body aches

sweats/chills

sore throat

cough

diarrhea

If you would like more information about the flu, tracking it's movement or more on the flu vaccine, click here.