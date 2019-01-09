× IMPD makes first OWI scooter arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A scooter rider was arrested for OWI in downtown Indy after nearly causing a crash with an officer, according to a police report.

This is the first OWI scooter arrest in the Circle City since the invasion of Bird and Lime scooters last fall.

Cole Dillon 21, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. on January 8 near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Pennsylvania Street.

Dillon was driving a Lime Scooter when he failed to stop at a red light causing the officer to slam on his brakes to avoid a crash, according to a police report.

IMPD says he was placed under arrest for OVWI.

In case you’re confused, it is illegal to drive a Lime or Bird scooter while drunk because it’s a motorized vehicle.