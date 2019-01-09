× IMPD staffing evens out in 2018 with 110 hires, departures

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not grow in 2018.

That is a remarkable, if not entirely shocking, reality for a department that has been struggling to hire and retain officers. It ensures police staffing will be one of the most important — and politically notable — city government stories to watch this year.

IMPD’s staffing numbers have been disappointing for months. As recently as Dec. 18, the city presented “year-end” figures to media that projected IMPD would finish with a net gain of seven officers, falling short of its goal of 38.

Then the department lost even more personnel through what a spokeswoman referred to as “unusual circumstances.” IMPD last year hired 110 people and lost 110, mostly because of retirements, leaving total staffing at 1,674 as of Dec. 31. Staffing has fallen further, to 1,663, as of Tuesday.

