Police identify officer involved in accidental shooting of colleague during Lafayette incident

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Lafayette police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he accidentally shot a fellow officer Tuesday.

The Lafayette Police Department said Aaron Wright, a two-year veteran of the force, will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and the findings of the shooting review board.

Police said Wright accidentally shot Officer Lane Butler during the Tuesday morning incident, which happened around 11 a.m. in the 800 block of 9th Street. Officers had been called to the area in response to a mischief complaint and believed a wanted person was at the location.

When they entered the apartment, police said large dog had broken out of its cage and confronted the officers, who fled. Wright’s gun then went off; the bullet went through the door and hit Butler in the back. She was wearing a protective vest, but the bullet hit her in an area that was uncovered.

Officer Kurt Sinks, an 11-year veteran, was also at the scene. After the bullet from Wright’s gun struck Butler, Sinks and Wright both rendered aid to the wounded officer, who remained in serious but stable condition Wednesday morning.

The dog involved in the incident was not injured, police said, and was placed in the temporary care of the Almost Home Humane Society while crime scene investigators were at the apartment. The dog has since been returned to its home.