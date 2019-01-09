Purdue holds candlelight vigil to honor Tyler Trent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Students and staff gathered at Purdue University Wednesday night to honor the life and legacy of Tyler Trent.

At a candlelight vigil, friends and former classmates of the inspirational superfan remembered his impact on the university and beyond.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels spoke about Tyler's love for Purdue and his determination to make the best of his situation.

"Life brings trouble, and fear, and sadness to us all. But it’s not supposed to come in this form, at this age. The death of any bright young life always hits us harder. We think of the lost potential, all that might have been, and just how darned unfair it seems," he said.

Tyler died on New Year's Day after a long fight with bone cancer. He was laid to rest Tuesday with thousands in attendance at his north side church.

