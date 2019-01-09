ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Seton Hall holds off Butler 76-75 behind Powell’s 31 points

Posted 11:34 PM, January 9, 2019, by

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 18: Head coach LaVall Jordan of the Butler Bulldogs reacts during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 31 points and made a career-high 13 of 15 free throws, including two with three seconds left to preserve the lead, and Seton Hall held off a late Butler rally to win 76-75 on Wednesday night.

The Pirates, who have won eight of their last nine, twice held off Butler second-half charges to lead by 10 before the Bulldogs closed to 74-72 with four seconds left on Kamar Baldwin’s layup. Powell’s two free throws put the Pirates up 76-72 with three seconds to go before Baldwin made a 3 at the buzzer.

McKnight added 10 points for Seton Hall (12-4, 3-1 Big East Conference), which shot 51 percent overall and made 23 of 37 free throws.

The Pirates led 34-25 at halftime after holding the Bulldogs to 31 percent shooting.

Baldwin scored 23 points and Joey Brunk set career highs with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Butler (10-6, 1-2), which finished shooting 39 percent.