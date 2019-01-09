Take a look at this: Incredible mountainside chopper rescue

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

Video shot in the French Alps shows an incredibly daring helicopter rescue.

A group of skiers called for help after a member of their party became injured.

Mountain police responded to the scene roughly 6,500 feet above Passy, France.

With amazing precision, the pilot was able to hover mere inches from the mountainside.

Local news outlets reported he is expected to make a full recovery.

A dash camera in Australia captured the moment a freeway sign fell, crushing a moving car in Melbourne.

The 53-year-old female driver suffered only minor neck injuries and was taken to a hospital.

She was reported in stable condition. Officials are investigating the incident.

Ten chickens were found cooped up in a car in Des Moines, Iowa.

Animal Control was called after apartment residents spotted the chickens in the car.

The windows were cracked and the animals appeared to have food.

Technically, there are not laws against keeping chickens in a car in Iowa, but police still want to find the owner even though no fowl play is suspected.