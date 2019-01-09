Taking a wintry turn: Snow to follow coldest air in a month

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

WARM SPELL ENDS

The run was fun but it is over! The cold blast has arrived and this is what January is really like.

The cold stings, we haven’t had this kind of cold in a month and the change is a sharp one. The cold winds are producing single digit wind-chill temperatures Wednesday, making it fell like it is 50-degrees colder than early Tuesday.

The wind chill will remain near 10-degrees through the night and into early Thursday morning. Winds however are easing and will back down through the night.