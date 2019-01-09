Taking a wintry turn: Snow to follow coldest air in a month
WARM SPELL ENDS
The run was fun but it is over! The cold blast has arrived and this is what January is really like.
The cold stings, we haven’t had this kind of cold in a month and the change is a sharp one. The cold winds are producing single digit wind-chill temperatures Wednesday, making it fell like it is 50-degrees colder than early Tuesday.
The wind chill will remain near 10-degrees through the night and into early Thursday morning. Winds however are easing and will back down through the night.
Snow showers are numerous late in the day but will be fading out with time overnight. A few bursts of snow early will temporarily reduce visibility and lay out a light coating of snow at times.
Snow usually follows the cold and looking ahead a minor, upper air “wave” passes Thursday, perhaps bringing a few scattered snow showers by early afternoon. The real attention is turning toward a snowy weekend.
SNOWY WEEKEND
Snow is likely here starting early Saturday, but for Colts fans, be aware! Wintry weather will impact much of Missouri and into Illinois starting Friday afternoon and night. We recommend travelling early Friday and arrive in Kansas City before midafternoon Friday.
Enough to shovel? It’s a real possibility. Snow here will accumulate and will likely persist in lighter fashion through Sunday evening. At this time, several inches are expected to fall in a band that could extend into central Indiana. I’m posting below the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center’s probability of a 2″ snowfall ending Saturday night. This is a multi-model blend of computer forecasts used to better narrow down snowfall expectations in the extended forecast time-frame.
We will monitor the four T’s of a winter storm forecast. Track – Timing – Temperatures and Type. We will keep you up-to-date here, online and on air for the rest of the week. Check back!