Trooper who shot, killed man in Montgomery County back on full-time schedule

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police say a trooper who shot and killed a Montgomery County man is back to full-time status.

Trooper Daniel Organ returned to a full-time schedule on Jan. 7, according to ISP. They say he is doing administrative work at the post in Lafayette pending the completion of the investigation. Once that’s over, he’s expected to be back out patrolling the streets.

Police say Organ shot Glenn Rightsell alongside U.S. 231 on December 28 after Rightsell reached for a gun. Organ has no disciplinary record.

Rightsell’s family said he was working on his daughter’s car, which had broken down on U.S. 231 earlier in the day. Authorities said a state trooper stopped to investigate and saw Rightsell had a gun on his waist. Authorities say Rightsell reached for that after failing to comply with the trooper’s commands, causing the trooper to fire. Rightsell later died at a hospital.

ISP says no body or dash cam footage of the shooting exists.