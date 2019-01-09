× Woman killed in car at apartment complex on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was found dead inside a car that was still running at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Merganser Drive in Woodlake Apartments near Ditch Road and West 73rd Street.

Police do not have any information about the victim’s identity, and they are not releasing any suspect information at this time.

We will update this story when police share more information.