× 7 arrested after more than $30,000 worth of meth recovered in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Seven people are facing charges as a result of a narcotics investigation in Bartholomew County.

Columbus police say officers recovered 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $30,000 when they served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of South Mapleton Street on Wednesday.

Investigators say they also arrested six people on the following preliminary charges:

41-year-old David Oswaldo Cornejo: Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

37-year-old Fernando Lopez-Mendez: Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance

42-year-old Mirna Benitez-Paz: Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

38-year-old Isabel Benitez-Paz: Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

19-year-old Michell Vasqez Benitez: Visiting a Common Nuisance (Class B Misd.)

19-year-old Rogelio Moreno Benitez: Visiting a Common Nuisance (Class B Misd.)

On Tuesday, police say they stopped a vehicle on State Street, which reportedly contained about ¼ pound of meth. A 39-year-old named Frederico E. Reyes was taken into custody and he’s being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony).

Authorities are continuing to investigate the sale of illegal drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County.