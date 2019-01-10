ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

A night at the symphony in honor of local veterans

Posted 8:50 AM, January 10, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- It's a night of patriotic music to support veterans and military heroes. The Carmel Symphony Orchestra is hosting Salute to Our Heroes featuring some of Indy's top musical talent. Sherman visited the stage for a preview.