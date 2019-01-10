Advance Fire Department finds its old 1940s truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADVANCE, Ind. – An old fire truck is back home. Next, firefighters at the Advance Volunteer Fire Department want to restore their old piece of equipment that was used more than 50 years ago.

The truck, a mid-1940s K-5, which was manufactured in Indiana, was purchased by the town back in 1947 and was a part of the department's fleet until 1969.

After Thanksgiving last year, the truck was a part of an estate sale. There wasn't a buyer and word of the truck spread back to the western Boone County community.

"I really wanted to see it come back home, back in the community," said volunteer firefighter Kyle Henry. "I like the challenge of trying to find a needle in the haystack."

Henry said it took a few phone calls to finally get someone on the phone.

In December, the old piece of equipment was delivered to the fire station.

"I like tradition," said Advance Volunteer Fire Chief, Jim Caldwell. "If there is something old that we can get our hands on, we’re going to do that."

The truck appears to be in decent shape, given its age. Henry said it was last used consistently 10 years ago as the truck was used to irrigate the owner's land.

The Federal Q Siren still runs and the lights work. However, the engine doesn't run and the department isn't sure about if the truck can pump out water.

Henry doesn't think it will take much to get the truck up and running. The plan is to restore it to make it look like new again.

The department is currently brainstorming ideas on how to raise money. Henry said early estimates are the work will cost under $20,000.

"I’d like to see it in the Fourth of July Parade in Lebanon," said Henry.

The fire department has an old picture that shows the truck back when it was a piece of the team. Caldwell said he can remember some of the firefighters who worked with the old truck. While those men are no longer alive, he believes bringing the truck home can provide quite the boost to his roster and the community.

"Sometimes you get burned out from doing this stuff and you need to do something different," Caldwell said. "This for us is different. Guys will probably be fighting over each other to get to drive it in parades."