Be our guest at Holy Smoke Hog Roast

With over 10 years of experience catering all types of events across the state of Indiana, Chef Eli and his mother, Mary Lawrence, are excited to present their vision of a modern BBQ restaurant to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us.

We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant. That's why we source our fresh ingredients, constantly review our menu and add exciting off menu specials on a weekly basis.

With over 300 items on our catering menu, state wide coverage and mobile bartending, we are the perfect choice of caterer for your next event. Whether you event is 15 or 1500 people, a backyard BBQ, a Multiple Shift Employee Recognition or Your Dream Wedding, the Holy Smoke Hog Roast Co should be your first call.

Located at 43 S. Main Street in downtown Martinsville, Indiana, we guarantee you will not be disappointed in your meal with us! Dining is available in our beautiful dining room or outside on our covered heated patio. If you choose to eat on our patio, you are more than welcome to bring your dog as long as it is kept on a leash and gets along with others! We offer the "Reno Special" for our furry friends, named after a very special dog, consisting of a hot dog and a pup cup!

