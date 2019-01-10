× Bitter cold this morning and still eyeing first snow “storm” of the season!

Flurries still flying around this morning and quite cold to begin our Thursday morning. Grab all the winter gear out-the-door, plus sunglasses as some sunshine could work in through the day. Winter’s cold is no doubt in place and will take us well into next week. Although, flurries remain, roads are dry and no accumulation expected. Wind chills remain in the single digits this morning and will ease only a touch through the afternoon.

Our Friday will be dry and with early sunshine, as our first winter storm is not expected to arrive until early Saturday morning…

Our first decent snow of the season still appears on target for the weekend. Beginning in the early hours of Saturday, snow will begin to overspread the state and fall steadily through the early afternoon. Models remain consistent and have been since Monday! Considering the moisture content available, temperatures and track, up to 4″ will be possible in spots, if not more in some isolated spots. Numbers on expected total will be firmed up on Friday, as we are still 48 hours out from arrival.

Traveling to Kansas City for the Colts game? The earlier you leave Friday morning, the better. The winter storm that will impact Indiana this weekend will first travel over Missouri and Illinois, meaning traveling to the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs may become tricky.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for southern Illinois into eastern Missouri ahead of the system. More than 4″ of snow will be possible around the St. Louis area. Slick conditions are expected and the visibility will drop within the heavier bands.

Light rain showers will first fall in northern Missouri early Friday afternoon, then turn over to a wintry mix during the evening hours. The snow will become widespread over Missouri and Illinois overnight. A heavy, wet snow will likely occur late Friday into early Saturday morning along the I-70 corridor through Illinois.

Light snow/ flurries are going to be possible at kick-off as the system moves away from Kansas City Saturday evening. Slick spots are a possibility on roads traveling back from the Colts game, but the weather should be much quieter for the drive home.