Carmel synagogue implements added security measures, hosts active shooter training

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel synagogue is taking security steps they hope they never have to implement. Yesterday, Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow posted a flier for an active shooter training session on the doors of Congregation of Shaarey Tefilla.

"After Pittsburgh you just never know what can happen where it can happen when it can happen," he said.

The congregation said it started increasing security after vandals left anti-semitic graffiti on their property, and they decided to participate in active shooter training after a gunman left 11 people dead at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

"Unfortunately anti-semitic events are on the rise. Mass shootings are more and more common. God willing we will never need to use the training we are about to receive, but God forbid we're ever in a situation where we do have to use it we will be prepared," Sendrow said.

"There's no picture, there's no sketch of what a typical active shooter looks like," Senior Trooper Nick Klingkammer said to the audience.

Indiana State Police are trying to make people more aware. They discussed early signs and behaviors of active shooters, what to do in an active shooter situation, and what to expect from law enforcement.

"Talk about the simple steps of run, hide, fight and depending on where people are in that event, we'll give them a different option," Trooper Klingkammer said.

It's the hope, though, those options are never needed.

"Please God let it never happen to anyone else again anywhere, but again, we will be prepared. We're not going to bury our heads in the sand and say can't happen here, can happen anywhere," Rabbi Sendrow said.

